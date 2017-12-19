Roasted Broccoli with Brown Butter Fish Sauce 
Con Poulos
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple and Laura Rege
January 2018

Flash-roasted broccoli and onion stand up to the salty one-two punch of capers and fish sauce. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound broccoli crowns, cut into large florets 
  • 1 medium red onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter 
  • 1 tablespoon capers 
  • 1 teaspoon fish sauce 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 500°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the broccoli and red onion with the olive oil. Spread in an even layer, and season lightly with salt and pepper. Bake, without tossing, until the broccoli is just knife-tender and browned, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a platter. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt the butter. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the butter browns and smells nutty, about 6 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat, and stir in the capers and fish sauce. Drizzle the brown butter sauce over the vegetables, and serve.

