Roasted Broccoli with Broccoli Stem Vinaigrettev

Roasting broccoli gives it a wonderful sweetness and crunch, making it a welcome side dish to any meal. Add in garlic and the spicy heat of crushed red pepper, and you’ve got a dish that will make even the biggest broccoli skeptic ask for seconds. The stems need not go to waste—they’re just as delicious as the other parts of the broccoli. “This is a stem-to-floret dish,” exclaims TV personality Alex Guarnaschelli.