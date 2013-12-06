Roasted Broccoli and Cherry Tomatoes with Garlic
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
November 2014

Next time you break out the broccoli, roast it and give it a pop of color with cherry tomatoes and kick of flavor with garlic. Slideshow: Fantastic Broccoli Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds broccoli crowns, stems peeled and heads halved
  • 3 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 4 tablespoons extra–virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper
  • 1/2 pound cherry tomatoes, sliced into halves
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried basil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 425°. Place the prepared broccoli and garlic slices on a baking pan. Drizzle 3 tablespoons of olive oil over the broccoli. Toss the broccoli and garlic to coat evenly with the olive oil.

Step 2    

Spread the broccoli into an even layer over the baking pan. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste. Toss the broccoli again then spread back into an even layer.

Step 3    

Roast for 10 minutes, turn the broccoli and garlic, then continue roasting for 5 more minutes, or until tender and the edges are crisped.

Step 4    

While the broccoli roasts, place the cherry tomatoes on another baking pan. Toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, dried basil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and black pepper to taste.

Step 5    

Roast tomatoes for 10 minutes, turning once halfway through roasting.

Step 6    

Gently toss together the roasted broccoli and tomatoes, season with additional salt and pepper if desired, then serve.

