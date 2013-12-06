Roasted Broccoli and Cherry Tomatoes with Garlic

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°. Place the prepared broccoli and garlic slices on a baking pan. Drizzle 3 tablespoons of olive oil over the broccoli. Toss the broccoli and garlic to coat evenly with the olive oil.

Step 2 Spread the broccoli into an even layer over the baking pan. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste. Toss the broccoli again then spread back into an even layer.

Step 3 Roast for 10 minutes, turn the broccoli and garlic, then continue roasting for 5 more minutes, or until tender and the edges are crisped.

Step 4 While the broccoli roasts, place the cherry tomatoes on another baking pan. Toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, dried basil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and black pepper to taste.

Step 5 Roast tomatoes for 10 minutes, turning once halfway through roasting.