Roasted Bell Peppers
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Melissa Rubel Jacobson
December 2012

   Quick Side Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 6 red, green and/or yellow bell peppers

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the broiler. Arrange the peppers on a rimmed baking sheet and broil 2 inches from the heat for about 18 minutes, turning the peppers occasionally, until blistered and blackened all over. Let the peppers stand until cool enough to handle, about 20 minutes. Peel the peppers and discard the skins. Core and seed the peppers and cut them into 1/2-inch strips.

Make Ahead

The roasted peppers can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

