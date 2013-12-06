Roasted Bell Peppers
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Michelle Bernstein
June 2006

In Argentina, peppers and meat are often grilled together so each flavors the other: The peppers cook above the meat, dripping sweet juices, while the aromas of the grilling meat enhance the taste of the peppers. Michelle Bernstein recommends the peppers and meat be eaten in the same bite.  More Latin American Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 red bell peppers, stemmed and cored but left whole
  • 4 yellow bell peppers, stemmed and cored but left whole
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, rub all of the peppers generously with olive oil. Bake for about 1 hour, or until the skins are blistered and the peppers soft.

Step 2    

When the peppers are cool enough to handle, peel and cut them into 1/2-inch-thick strips. Season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The roasted peppers can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.

