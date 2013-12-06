Roasted Bell Peppers

In Argentina, peppers and meat are often grilled together so each flavors the other: The peppers cook above the meat, dripping sweet juices, while the aromas of the grilling meat enhance the taste of the peppers. Michelle Bernstein recommends the peppers and meat be eaten in the same bite. More Latin American Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, rub all of the peppers generously with olive oil. Bake for about 1 hour, or until the skins are blistered and the peppers soft.
Step 2
When the peppers are cool enough to handle, peel and cut them into 1/2-inch-thick strips. Season with salt and pepper.
Make Ahead
The roasted peppers can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5