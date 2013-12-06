Roasted Beets with Arugula

These citrus-roasted beets are mixed with arugula and salty ricotta salata to make a refreshing salad. You can use baby beets, either red or golden; just reduce the cooking time. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a nonreactive 13-by-9-inch baking dish, combine the beets, thyme sprigs, garlic, white wine, orange juice and a pinch of salt. Cover with foil and bake for about 1 1/4 hours, or until the beets are tender. Let cool slightly, then peel the beets and cut them into 1-inch dice. Discard the cooking liquid.
In a large bowl combine the oil, vinegar, orange zest and minced thyme. Add the beats, season with salt and pepper and toss with the dressing. Toss the beets with the arugula, transfer to a platter and sprinkle the ricotta salata on top.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5