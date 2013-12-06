Roasted Beets with Arugula

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a nonreactive 13-by-9-inch baking dish, combine the beets, thyme sprigs, garlic, white wine, orange juice and a pinch of salt. Cover with foil and bake for about 1 1/4 hours, or until the beets are tender. Let cool slightly, then peel the beets and cut them into 1-inch dice. Discard the cooking liquid.