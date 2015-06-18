Roasted Beets with Salted Yogurt and Herbs

Baltimore chef Spike Gjerde combines salted yogurt, olive oil and herbs to make a fresh, pretty and simple sauce for roasted beets. Slideshow: More Beet Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large baking dish, toss the beets with the 3 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of salt. Roast for about 1 1/2 hours, until the beets are tender. Transfer the beets to a plate. Add the vinegar to the baking dish and stir with a wooden spoon, lifting up any browned bits. Scrape the vinegar mixture into a small bowl. Once the beets are cool enough to handle, slip off the skins and cut into wedges.
In a small bowl, season the yogurt with salt. Dollop the salted yogurt onto serving plates. Top with the beet wedges and herbs and drizzle with the vinegar mixture. Season with salt, drizzle with olive oil and serve immediately.
Make Ahead
