Roasted Beets with Salted Yogurt and Herbs

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large baking dish, toss the beets with the 3 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of salt. Roast for about 1 1/2 hours, until the beets are tender. Transfer the beets to a plate. Add the vinegar to the baking dish and stir with a wooden spoon, lifting up any browned bits. Scrape the vinegar mixture into a small bowl. Once the beets are cool enough to handle, slip off the skins and cut into wedges.