Roasted Beets with Salted Yogurt and Herbs
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Spike Gjerde
July 2015

Baltimore chef Spike Gjerde combines salted yogurt, olive oil and herbs to make a fresh, pretty and simple sauce for roasted beets. Slideshow: More Beet Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 small beets with 1 inch of stem (1 1/2 pounds), scrubbed but not peeled
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 teaspoon flaky salt, plus more for seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup packed mixed herbs, leaves and shoots, such as dill, lovage, chervil, and young beet and radish greens

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large baking dish, toss the beets with the 3 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of salt. Roast for about 1 1/2 hours, until the beets are tender. Transfer the beets to a plate. Add the vinegar to the baking dish and stir with a wooden spoon, lifting up any browned bits. Scrape the vinegar mixture into a small bowl. Once the beets are cool enough to handle, slip off the skins and cut into wedges.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, season the yogurt with salt. Dollop the salted yogurt onto serving plates. Top with the beet wedges and herbs and drizzle with the vinegar mixture. Season with salt, drizzle with olive oil and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

Step 1 can be completed 2 days in advance. Refrigerate the beets and vinegar mixture separately.

