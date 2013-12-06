Roasted Beets in Gingered Syrup

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 325°. Put the beets in a large roasting pan. Drizzle with the oil and sprinkle with pepper. Cover with a sheet of parchment paper and then with a double thickness of foil, sealing tightly. Bake for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or until the beets are tender when pierced. Remove from the oven and let cool, covered.