Roasted Beets with Beet Green Salsa Verde

Tyler Florence uses beets and their greens to make this fresh and vibrant side dish for Thanksgiving. If you can’t find beets with beautiful greens, Swiss chard or curly spinach leaves can be used instead. Slideshow: More Beet Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Wrap the beets in foil and transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for about 1 hour, until tender when pierced. Unwrap and let cool.
Spread the ricotta on a platter. Cut the beets into chunks and arrange on the cheese. Season lightly with sea salt.
In a medium bowl, whisk the oil with the vinegar. Add the beet greens and stems, the onion and chopped dill and mix well. Season the salsa verde with sea salt and pepper and spoon over the beets. Scatter the pomegranate seeds on top, garnish with dill sprigs and serve.
Author Name: Michelle Jones
Review Body: This was a very intellectual and resourceful dish. We had it on Thanksgiving because I thought the dark, earthy colors would be festive for the occasion. Visually, it was beautiful. I especially liked the tiny leaves and dill sprigs on top, because they sort of reminded me of both fall (leaves falling) and Christmas (the dill reminded me of evergreens.) The deep red tone of the beets gave a great contrast to the green. The white ricotta was a nice frame for the dish. I made several very small adjustments to this recipe. I simmered the beets instead of roasting them, used regular iodized salt, and put the salt and pepper into the oil and vinegar mix instead of seasoning the salsa directly. I thought it might disperse a little more evenly that way. I really liked the sherry vinegar element, but the finished product could have used slightly more acidity and a hint of sweetness. If I made it again, I would probably add a little bit more vinegar, perhaps a few more tablespoons, along with a touch of brown sugar to the oil and vinegar mixture before adding the vegetables. The pomegranate seeds were a nice concept. I did like the flavor they imparted, but the crunch of the seeds was a little shocking along with the rest of the dish. If I did this again, I might choose to do a reduction/glaze, and drizzle it over the top (although the individual seeds are nice, visually.) The ricotta is the really interesting element to this dish. It reminded me of something from Greece like beets and feta, but without the intensity and saltiness of the feta. I'd make a few minor improvements the next time, but overall, it was a fascinating conglomeration of flavors. Hopefully your family or guests are slightly open-minded. Although it's very good, this is not really a dish for very picky eaters. It's beautiful, tasty (and uses the whole beet!) but it's a little strange and may be slightly intimidating to a non-adventurous diner.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-11-25
Author Name: Shahde_Cooper
Review Body: Pretty good!! This is actually one thing I don't think I'd ever get tired of eating. Awesome recipe!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-17
Author Name: TheJoeC
Review Body: I could totally eat this every single day! Love the Green Salsa Verde.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-17
Author Name: GhostAf
Review Body: Just want to ask if the oven bag works too instead of foil because I can't use anything with aluminum? Thanks
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-18
Author Name: Yip E E
Review Body: Really good! I use Swiss chard & make it more of a salad.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-24
Author Name: rainbow995
Review Body: Looks delish! I'll definitely try soon.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-19
Author Name: Shani Benjamin
Review Body: Hhhmmm adding this to my list!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-16
Author Name: MommyToOne
Review Body: That salsa looks great! I love the idea how you produce them.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-19