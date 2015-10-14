Roasted Beets with Beet Green Salsa Verde

Author Name: Michelle Jones

Review Body: This was a very intellectual and resourceful dish. We had it on Thanksgiving because I thought the dark, earthy colors would be festive for the occasion. Visually, it was beautiful. I especially liked the tiny leaves and dill sprigs on top, because they sort of reminded me of both fall (leaves falling) and Christmas (the dill reminded me of evergreens.) The deep red tone of the beets gave a great contrast to the green. The white ricotta was a nice frame for the dish. I made several very small adjustments to this recipe. I simmered the beets instead of roasting them, used regular iodized salt, and put the salt and pepper into the oil and vinegar mix instead of seasoning the salsa directly. I thought it might disperse a little more evenly that way. I really liked the sherry vinegar element, but the finished product could have used slightly more acidity and a hint of sweetness. If I made it again, I would probably add a little bit more vinegar, perhaps a few more tablespoons, along with a touch of brown sugar to the oil and vinegar mixture before adding the vegetables. The pomegranate seeds were a nice concept. I did like the flavor they imparted, but the crunch of the seeds was a little shocking along with the rest of the dish. If I did this again, I might choose to do a reduction/glaze, and drizzle it over the top (although the individual seeds are nice, visually.) The ricotta is the really interesting element to this dish. It reminded me of something from Greece like beets and feta, but without the intensity and saltiness of the feta. I'd make a few minor improvements the next time, but overall, it was a fascinating conglomeration of flavors. Hopefully your family or guests are slightly open-minded. Although it's very good, this is not really a dish for very picky eaters. It's beautiful, tasty (and uses the whole beet!) but it's a little strange and may be slightly intimidating to a non-adventurous diner.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2016-11-25