Roasted Beets with Beet Green Salsa Verde
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10 to 12
Tyler Florence
November 2015

Tyler Florence uses beets and their greens to make this fresh and vibrant side dish for Thanksgiving. If you can’t find beets with beautiful greens, Swiss chard or curly spinach leaves can be used instead. Slideshow: More Beet Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/4 pounds small or medium beets, scrubbed 
  • 1 pound fresh ricotta cheese
  • Sea salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup sherry vinegar
  • 2 cups beet greens, halved lengthwise and very thinly sliced crosswise into ribbons
  • 1/2 cup minced beet green stems
  • 1/2 red onion, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped dill, plus sprigs for garnish
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Wrap the beets in foil and transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for about 1 hour, until tender when pierced. Unwrap and let cool.

Step 2    

Spread the ricotta on a platter. Cut the beets into chunks and arrange on the cheese. Season lightly with sea salt. 

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk the oil with the vinegar. Add the beet greens and stems, the onion and chopped dill and mix well. Season the salsa verde with sea salt and pepper and spoon over the beets. Scatter the pomegranate seeds on top, garnish with dill sprigs and serve.

Make Ahead

The roasted beets can be refrigerated for 2 days. Return to room temperature before serving.

