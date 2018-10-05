Roasted Beets and Charred Green Beans

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F. Toss together beets, thyme sprigs, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a roasting pan or baking dish; cover tightly with aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven until beets are tender, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Remove foil, and let stand until cool enough to handle. Peel cooled beets, and cut into wedges. Discard thyme sprigs.

Step 2 Heat 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high until smoking. Add half of the haricots verts in an even layer. Cook, without stirring, until charred on one side, about 2 minutes. Cook, stirring often, until tender-crisp, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat process with 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil and remaining haricots verts. Sprinkle beans with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 3 Toss together beets, haricots verts, vinegar, sugar, mustard, oregano, chopped thyme, and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours or up to 2 days.