Roasted Beet Salad with Orange Dressing

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. Wrap the beets in foil and roast for about 1 1/4 hours, or until tender. Let cool, then peel the beets and cut them into 1/4-inch dice.
Step 2
In a bowl, whisk together the orange juice, zest, honey, vinegar, mustard and oil; season with salt and pepper. Add the beets and toss to coat. Arrange the salad greens on a large plate and top with the beets and red onion.
Make Ahead
The roasted beets can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
Notes
One Serving Calories 64 kcal, Total Fat .8 gm, Saturated Fat .1 gm
