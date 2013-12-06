Roasted Beet Salad with Orange Dressing
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Betsy Nelson and Jim Kyndberg
January 1998

 Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 3 medium beets, preferably a mix of red and golden beets
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated orange zest
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 4 cups mixed salad greens, such as arugula, mesclun and radicchio
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Wrap the beets in foil and roast for about 1 1/4 hours, or until tender. Let cool, then peel the beets and cut them into 1/4-inch dice.

Step 2    

In a bowl, whisk together the orange juice, zest, honey, vinegar, mustard and oil; season with salt and pepper. Add the beets and toss to coat. Arrange the salad greens on a large plate and top with the beets and red onion.

Make Ahead

The roasted beets can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Notes

One Serving Calories 64 kcal, Total Fat .8 gm, Saturated Fat .1 gm

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up