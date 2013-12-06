Roasted Baby Potatoes with Green Garlic Sauce

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small baking dish, drizzle the potatoes with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and roast the potatoes for about 30 minutes, until tender.

Step 2

In a small saucepan, melt the butter. Add the water and green garlic, cover and cook over low heat until the garlic is tender, about 4 minutes. Add the cream and simmer over moderate heat until lightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and season the sauce with salt and pepper.