Roasted Baby Potatoes with Green Garlic Sauce
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Marcia Kiesel
March 2013

Ingredients

  • 1 pound small red potatoes, scrubbed
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 8 stalks of green garlic, white and light green parts only, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon white wine vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small baking dish, drizzle the potatoes with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and roast the potatoes for about 30 minutes, until tender.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, melt the butter. Add the water and green garlic, cover and cook over low heat until the garlic is tender, about 4 minutes. Add the cream and simmer over moderate heat until lightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and season the sauce with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Transfer the potatoes to a bowl. Pour the sauce over the potatoes and serve.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently.

