Roasted Asparagus with Sage and Lemon Butter
© Jonelle Weaver
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Jerry Traunfeld
July 1999

   Delicious, Quick Side Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds thin asparagus, ends trimmed
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • Salt
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 30 sage leaves
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Shredded zest of 1/2 lemon
  • Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for shaving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Toss the asparagus with the olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Spread on a baking sheet and roast in the oven for about 5 minutes, or until the spears are just tender when pierced with a knife.

Step 2    

In a small skillet, melt the butter over moderately low heat. Add the sage leaves and cook, stirring often, until the butter is lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon of salt.

Step 3    

Transfer the asparagus to a warmed platter and spoon the sage-lemon butter on top. Garnish with the lemon zest, top with shavings of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and serve.

