Roasted Asparagus with Olive Oil and Lemon

How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 450°. In a baking dish, drizzle the asparagus with half of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 15 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a knife. Drizzle the asparagus with the remaining olive oil and the lemon juice and zest. Serve hot.
Notes
Olive Oil A nutty or buttery extra-virgin olive oil partners well with this lemon-accented asparagus.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5