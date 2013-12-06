Roasted Asparagus with Olive Oil and Lemon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Jan Newberry
April 1998

 Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds medium asparagus, peeled
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a baking dish, drizzle the asparagus with half of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 15 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a knife. Drizzle the asparagus with the remaining olive oil and the lemon juice and zest. Serve hot.

Notes

Olive Oil A nutty or buttery extra-virgin olive oil partners well with this lemon-accented asparagus.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up