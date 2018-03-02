Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms 
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Sarah Grueneberg
April 2018

Roasted asparagus and hen-of-the-woods mushrooms go with any Easter dish, from glazed ham to a spring quiche. The vegetables roast first in olive oil then finish in butter for an extra dimension of flavor and a nice sheen. A drizzle of syrupy aged balsamic balances the earthiness of the mushrooms and slight char on the asparagus.   Slideshow: More Asparagus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound asparagus, trimmed and halved crosswise 
  • 1 pound hen-of-the-woods or oyster mushrooms, or 8 ounces morel mushrooms 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves 
  • 1 cup loosely packed watercress or arugula (about 1/4 ounce) 
  • Flaky sea salt (preferably Maldon) 
  • Aged balsamic vinegar (preferably San Giacomo Essenza Balsamic), for drizzling 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Arrange asparagus and mushrooms in an even layer on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with kosher salt, and toss to coat. Roast in preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until charred and tender, about 15 minutes. Add butter and thyme leaves. Once butter is melted, toss vegetables to coat, and roast until glazed, about 5 minutes. 

Step 2    

Arrange roasted vegetables on a platter, top with watercress, and season with flaky sea salt to taste. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar.  

