Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms 

Roasted asparagus and hen-of-the-woods mushrooms go with any Easter dish, from glazed ham to a spring quiche. The vegetables roast first in olive oil then finish in butter for an extra dimension of flavor and a nice sheen. A drizzle of syrupy aged balsamic balances the earthiness of the mushrooms and slight char on the asparagus. Slideshow: More Asparagus Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Arrange asparagus and mushrooms in an even layer on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with kosher salt, and toss to coat. Roast in preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until charred and tender, about 15 minutes. Add butter and thyme leaves. Once butter is melted, toss vegetables to coat, and roast until glazed, about 5 minutes.
Arrange roasted vegetables on a platter, top with watercress, and season with flaky sea salt to taste. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: foodiepatootie
Review Body: Very Tasty! Thanks for a great recipe #hospitablecook
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-04-03