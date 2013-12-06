Roasted Apple Butter
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 3 CUPS
Marcia Kiesel
November 2001

Ingredients

  • 2 3/4 pounds McIntosh apples (about 8)—peeled, quartered and cored
  • 2 cups unsweetened apple juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Arrange the apples in a large roasting pan. Pour the apple juice over the apples and bake for 30 minutes, or until tender and browned. Lower the oven to 350°.

Step 2    

Using a fork or potato masher, thoroughly mash the apples in the roasting pan. Bake the apple puree, stirring occasionally, for 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 hours, or until very thick and deeply browned. Scrape into a bowl and let cool. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Make Ahead

The apple butter can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Serve With

Bacon Biscuits with Roasted Apple Butter

