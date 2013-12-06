Roasted and Stuffed Peppers (Peperoni Arrotolati)

When Stefano Tagliente, the executive chef at the wonderful Il Melograno hotel in Monopoli, made these for author Nancy Harmon Jenkins, he laid each piece of roasted pepper on a small sheet of plastic wrap, spread the bread crumb mixture on the pepper and then used the plastic wrap to roll it up into a firm, tight package, twisting the ends to secure them. He steamed the packages briefly, then unwrapped the rolled stuffed peppers and finished cooking them on a baking sheet in the oven. His method makes a neater presentation and avoids the use of toothpicks. Cocktail Party Recipes