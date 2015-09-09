Roasted Acorn Squash with Garlic Butter and Burrata
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Dave Beran
October 2015

Chef Dave Beran created this wonderfully indulgent vegetarian dish of roasted sweet squash topped with just-melted burrata. It's fantastic with a lush Chardonnay. Slideshow: More Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon thyme leaves
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Two 1 1/2-pound acorn squash, halved lengthwise, seeds discarded
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon aged balsamic vinegar
  • 4 cups baby greens (2 ounces)
  • 1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced and rinsed under cold water
  • One 1/2-pound ball of burrata
  • Cracked black pepper, for garnish
  • Flaky sea salt, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a bowl, combine the butter, shallot, garlic and thyme and season with salt and pepper. Season the squash halves with salt and pepper and set on a foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with the garlic butter and roast for about 30 minutes, until the squash is golden and tender. Transfer to plates.

Step 2    

In a bowl, whisk the oil and vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Add the baby greens and red onion and toss to coat. Cut the burrata into 4 pieces. Top each squash half with burrata and salad, garnish with cracked pepper and sea salt and serve warm. 

