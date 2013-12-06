Roast Veal

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Set the veal roast on a work surface, fat side up. Make twelve 1-inch incisions over the top of the roast and insert a piece of butter in each hole. In a small bowl, combine the minced garlic with the sage, rosemary and 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Rub the mixture over the top of the roast, then coat the meat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter.

Step 2 Put the carrot, celery, shallot and the remaining 2 whole garlic cloves in an enameled cast-iron casserole that will hold the roast snugly. Add the meat, fat side up, and drizzle the olive oil on top. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Cover the casserole and roast the meat in the oven for 1 1/2 hours, turning it ever 30 minutes. The roast is done with an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 145° to 150°.

Step 4 Transfer the roast to a carving board; let stand for 10 minutes. Set the casserole over high heat, add the wine and boil until the liquid has reduced to 1 1/4 cups, abut 4 minutes. Strain through a coarse sieve, pressing the solids into the sauce. Skim off the fat and season with salt and pepper.