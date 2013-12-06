Roast Veal

How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Set the veal roast on a work surface, fat side up. Make twelve 1-inch incisions over the top of the roast and insert a piece of butter in each hole. In a small bowl, combine the minced garlic with the sage, rosemary and 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Rub the mixture over the top of the roast, then coat the meat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter.
Put the carrot, celery, shallot and the remaining 2 whole garlic cloves in an enameled cast-iron casserole that will hold the roast snugly. Add the meat, fat side up, and drizzle the olive oil on top. Season with salt and pepper.
Cover the casserole and roast the meat in the oven for 1 1/2 hours, turning it ever 30 minutes. The roast is done with an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 145° to 150°.
Transfer the roast to a carving board; let stand for 10 minutes. Set the casserole over high heat, add the wine and boil until the liquid has reduced to 1 1/4 cups, abut 4 minutes. Strain through a coarse sieve, pressing the solids into the sauce. Skim off the fat and season with salt and pepper.
Carve the veal into 8 slices. Pour any accumulated meat juices into the sauce and serve at once.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5