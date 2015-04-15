Roast Salmon with Miso Butter and Radish Salad
© Andrew Purcell
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jenn Louis
May 2015

Miso and butter are an incredible combo; they become an umami-rich glaze for salmon fillets in this excellent recipe from chef Jenn Louis. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons red miso paste
  • Four 6-ounce center-cut salmon fillets
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 6 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 English cucumber, coarsely chopped
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 small jalapeño, sliced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons chopped mint
  • 1 teaspoon togarashi

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small bowl, mash the butter with the miso until blended. Rub the salmon all over with 2 tablespoons of the canola oil, season with salt and pepper and arrange in a baking dish. Spread the miso butter over the top of the fillets and roast until just opaque throughout, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a platter.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons of canola oil with the sesame oil and vinegar; reserve 1 tablespoon of the dressing. Add all of the remaining ingredients to the dressing, season with salt and pepper and toss well.

Step 3    

Drizzle the dressing over the salmon. Serve with the salad.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated overnight.

Serve With

Sushi rice.

Suggested Pairing

This glazed salmon pairs well with a juicy Oregon Chardonnay.

