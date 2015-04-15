Roast Salmon with Miso Butter and Radish Salad

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small bowl, mash the butter with the miso until blended. Rub the salmon all over with 2 tablespoons of the canola oil, season with salt and pepper and arrange in a baking dish. Spread the miso butter over the top of the fillets and roast until just opaque throughout, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a platter.