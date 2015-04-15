Roast Salmon with Miso Butter and Radish Salad

Miso and butter are an incredible combo; they become an umami-rich glaze for salmon fillets in this excellent recipe from chef Jenn Louis. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small bowl, mash the butter with the miso until blended. Rub the salmon all over with 2 tablespoons of the canola oil, season with salt and pepper and arrange in a baking dish. Spread the miso butter over the top of the fillets and roast until just opaque throughout, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a platter.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons of canola oil with the sesame oil and vinegar; reserve 1 tablespoon of the dressing. Add all of the remaining ingredients to the dressing, season with salt and pepper and toss well.
Drizzle the dressing over the salmon. Serve with the salad.
Make Ahead
Serve With
Sushi rice.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5