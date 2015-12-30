Roast Salmon with Lemony Basil Sauce
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Renee Erickson

No bowls, boards or even knives are required for this recipe. While chef Renee Erickson of Boat Street Café in Seattle roasts salmon fillets, she prepares her vibrant basil sauce entirely in a blender—she even makes extra to drizzle over canned sardines for lunch the next day. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • Four 6-ounce skinless salmon fillets
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 cup packed basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup packed flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 2 oil-packed anchovy fillets
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon drained capers
  • 1 small garlic clove

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Set the salmon fillets on a rimmed baking sheet and rub all over with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil;  season with salt and pepper. Roast for 10 minutes, until the salmon  is just cooked through.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a blender, puree the basil with the parsley, anchovies, lemon zest and juice, capers, garlic and the remaining 1/2 cup of olive oil until smooth; season with salt. Serve the basil sauce with the salmon. 

Make Ahead

The basil sauce can be refrigerated overnight.

