Roast Salmon with Lemony Basil Sauce

No bowls, boards or even knives are required for this recipe. While chef Renee Erickson of Boat Street Café in Seattle roasts salmon fillets, she prepares her vibrant basil sauce entirely in a blender—she even makes extra to drizzle over canned sardines for lunch the next day.
Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Set the salmon fillets on a rimmed baking sheet and rub all over with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Roast for 10 minutes, until the salmon is just cooked through.
Meanwhile, in a blender, puree the basil with the parsley, anchovies, lemon zest and juice, capers, garlic and the remaining 1/2 cup of olive oil until smooth; season with salt. Serve the basil sauce with the salmon.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: rparker069
Review Body: Do salmon dries out quickly? I am always worried about eating it not fully cooked. It always looks great but it don't look cooked at all. I really do want to try your way of cooking this dish and want to give this a chance.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-23
Author Name: kmccabeinla
Review Body: Wow, this was delicious. The suggested cooking time brought the salmon to a perfect doneness without drying it out (hint: go with Cook's Illustrated suggestion to cook wild salmon to 120 degrees, not the FDA's 145 degrees). I didn't have any fresh parsley, so made up the difference with extra basil and the sauce was fantastic--the anchovies and capers add a very nice depth to the flavor. Will make again with parsley when I get the chance, but this was lovely. Thanks for posting this recipe!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-03-14
Author Name: Summer Tebbs
Review Body: How much basil and parsley do you need for this?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-22