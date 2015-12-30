Roast Salmon with Lemony Basil Sauce

Review Body: Do salmon dries out quickly? I am always worried about eating it not fully cooked. It always looks great but it don't look cooked at all. I really do want to try your way of cooking this dish and want to give this a chance.

Author Name: kmccabeinla

Review Body: Wow, this was delicious. The suggested cooking time brought the salmon to a perfect doneness without drying it out (hint: go with Cook's Illustrated suggestion to cook wild salmon to 120 degrees, not the FDA's 145 degrees). I didn't have any fresh parsley, so made up the difference with extra basil and the sauce was fantastic--the anchovies and capers add a very nice depth to the flavor. Will make again with parsley when I get the chance, but this was lovely. Thanks for posting this recipe!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2018-03-14