Roast Pork with Garlic and Sage
Yield
Serves : 4
Nina Zagat
October 1996

For this recipe, have the butcher cut the loin off the rack and then tie it back in place. Serve the pork with roasted baby new potatoes cooked with olive oil and rosemary.Plus: More Pork Recipes and Tips

  • One 3 3/4-pound pork loin (bone-in weight)
  • 20 fresh sage leaves
  • 3 large garlic cloves, cut into small pieces
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

Preheat the oven to 475°. Make 12 small cuts along the pork loin. With the point of a sharp knife, insert a sage leaf and a piece of garlic into each cut. Tuck the remaining garlic and sage between the meat and the bones. Season the roast with salt and pepper.

Set the meat in a heavy pan and roast in the upper third of the oven for about 50 minutes, basting occasionally after the first 10 minutes. The roast is done with the juices have only a tinge of pink and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center reads 135°. Cover the roast loosely with foil and let stand for at least 10 minutes before carving to allow the juices to settle and the internal temperature to rise to 145°.

Pork, like veal or chicken, is mild enough to be paired with full-flavored whites or light reds. Here, the leeks, garlic and roasted potatoes add a richness that says red—a Pinot Noir. California bottlings have just the right intensity for the occasion.

