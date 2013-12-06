Roast Pork with Garlic and Sage

Preheat the oven to 475°. Make 12 small cuts along the pork loin. With the point of a sharp knife, insert a sage leaf and a piece of garlic into each cut. Tuck the remaining garlic and sage between the meat and the bones. Season the roast with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Set the meat in a heavy pan and roast in the upper third of the oven for about 50 minutes, basting occasionally after the first 10 minutes. The roast is done with the juices have only a tinge of pink and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center reads 135°. Cover the roast loosely with foil and let stand for at least 10 minutes before carving to allow the juices to settle and the internal temperature to rise to 145°.