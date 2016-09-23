Roast Pork Sandwiches with Three-Cabbage Slaw and Aioli

Author Name: Nancy Carlson

Review Body: So... I took the three days to make this. It was juicy and tender pork but there was no heat from all the brine and rub and it tasted like any roast pork. I expected amazing flavor! The pork shoulder will NOT slice like the picture, even the butcher was puzzled by that. I ended up shredding it and adding all the juice and meat to a crock pot. Gahhh so much work for no real result. Good slaw though which made it, along with the 2 minute aioli from Serious Eats. I would not do this one again. Oh to answer the question below, dried chilies de arbol.

Review Rating: 2

Date Published: 2017-01-02