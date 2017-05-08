Roast Pork with Fingerlings and Grapes
Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple loves to make pork tenderloin for weeknight meals because it cooks so quickly. Here he roasts it alongside fingerlings and juicy red grapes for a super one-pan meal.
- Servings: 4
- 1 pound fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
- 6 thyme sprigs
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
- One 1 1/4-pound pork tenderloin
- 1 pound red seedless grapes on the stem
- 8 large garlic cloves, halved lengthwise
Preheat the oven to 450°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the potatoes and thyme sprigs with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 10 minutes, until just starting to brown.
On a work surface, brush the pork all over with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle the grapes and garlic with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the pork, grapes and garlic to the baking sheet with the potatoes. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the pork registers 135°.
Transfer the pork to a work surface and let rest for 10 minutes, then slice against the grain. Transfer the pork, fingerlings, grapes and garlic to a platter and serve.