Roast Leg of Lamb
Con Poulos
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
April Bloomfield
December 2017

Chef April Bloomfield believes that a great leg of lamb doesn’t need much fuss. Here she rubs it with a simple garlic-and-rosemary paste before roasting until it’s juicy and delicious. Slideshow: More Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 4 1/2-pound leg of lamb, tied 
  • 3 garlic cloves 
  • 1/2 cup rosemary needles, chopped  
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Let the lamb stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 400°. Using the back of a knife, smash the garlic to  a paste. Scrape into a small bowl and whisk in the rosemary and olive oil. Season the lamb generously with salt and pepper and rub the paste all over the lamb. Transfer  to a shallow roasting pan.

Step 2    

Roast the lamb for about 1 hour and  15 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 130°. Transfer the lamb to a carving board and let rest for 15 minutes. Carve the lamb and serve.

