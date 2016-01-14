Roast Jerk Pork Butt
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8 
Ian Knauer
May 2014

Bone-in pork butt is an inexpensive, yet flavorful cut and lends itself to a long, slow roast. Jamaican jerk spice adds depth and character to this simple roast. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large bunches scallions, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 Scotch bonnet peppers
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice
  • 3 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons allspice berries
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 whole clove
  • 1 (4 to 5 pound) bone in pork butt
  • 1 1/2 cups water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2    

In a blender, puree the scallions, garlic, bay leaves, Scotch bonnets, lime juice, thyme, ginger, soy sauce, sugar, peppercorns, salt, allspice, cinnamon and cloves. Rub the seasoning all over the pork butt and place in a roasting pan with the water. Cover the pan tightly with foil and roast until the pork is very tender when pierced with a fork, 3 1/2 to 3 3/4 hours. Let cool slightly and serve.

