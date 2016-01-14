Roast Jerk Pork Butt

© Ian Knauer
Bone-in pork butt is an inexpensive, yet flavorful cut and lends itself to a long, slow roast. Jamaican jerk spice adds depth and character to this simple roast. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Step 2
In a blender, puree the scallions, garlic, bay leaves, Scotch bonnets, lime juice, thyme, ginger, soy sauce, sugar, peppercorns, salt, allspice, cinnamon and cloves. Rub the seasoning all over the pork butt and place in a roasting pan with the water. Cover the pan tightly with foil and roast until the pork is very tender when pierced with a fork, 3 1/2 to 3 3/4 hours. Let cool slightly and serve.
