Roast Jerk Chicken Thighs
© Evi Abeler
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
August 2014

Jamaican jerk, a balanced blend of a variety of spices including scallions, garlic, allspice and thyme  makes every-night roast chicken to Trench Town. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large bunches scallions, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 Scotch bonnet peppers
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice
  • 3 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt  
  • 2 teaspoons allspice berries
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 whole clove
  • 2 1/2 pounds chicken thighs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 2    

In a blender, puree the scallions, garlic, bay leaves, Scotch bonnets, lime juice, thyme, ginger, soy sauce, sugar, peppercorns, salt, allspice, cinnamon and cloves. Toss the jerk seasoning with the chicken thighs, then place on 2 aluminum-lined baking sheets.

Step 3    

Roast the chicken, switching baking sheets halfway through, until browned and cooked through, about 45 minutes. Serve.

