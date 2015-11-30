Roast Jerk Chicken Thighs

© Evi Abeler
Jamaican jerk, a balanced blend of a variety of spices including scallions, garlic, allspice and thyme makes every-night roast chicken to Trench Town. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Step 2
In a blender, puree the scallions, garlic, bay leaves, Scotch bonnets, lime juice, thyme, ginger, soy sauce, sugar, peppercorns, salt, allspice, cinnamon and cloves. Toss the jerk seasoning with the chicken thighs, then place on 2 aluminum-lined baking sheets.
Step 3
Roast the chicken, switching baking sheets halfway through, until browned and cooked through, about 45 minutes. Serve.
