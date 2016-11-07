Roast Hen with Yassa Marinade 
© John Kernick
Active Time
15 HR
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Joseph Johnson
December 2016

Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the chef at The Cecil in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood, loves how juicy and flavorful Cornish hens can be. Here he seasons them with a West African yassa-style marinade, which includes onion and lemon as well as tamari, herbs and Dijon mustard. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups tamari 
  • 1 1/2 cups grapeseed or  canola oil  
  • 1/4 cup mint leaves with stems 
  • 1 medium onion, chopped 
  • 1 fresh Thai bird chile with stem 
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated  lemon zest 
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • 1 teaspoon thyme leaves with stems 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning 
  • Four 1 1/4- to 1 1/2-pound Cornish game hens 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender or food processor, pulse all of the ingredients except the hens until chunky. 

Step 2    

In a large bowl, season the hens with salt. Add the marinade and rub it all over the hens and in the cavities. Cover  and refrigerate for 1 to 3 hours. 

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Set a rack over a large rimmed baking sheet. Arrange the hens on the rack, leaving some of the marinade in the cavities. Roast for about 1 hour, or until  an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thighs registers 165° and the juices run clear. Transfer the hens to  a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The marinade can be refrigerated for 3 days.

