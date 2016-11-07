Roast Hen with Yassa Marinade 

Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the chef at The Cecil in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood, loves how juicy and flavorful Cornish hens can be. Here he seasons them with a West African yassa-style marinade, which includes onion and lemon as well as tamari, herbs and Dijon mustard. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a blender or food processor, pulse all of the ingredients except the hens until chunky.
In a large bowl, season the hens with salt. Add the marinade and rub it all over the hens and in the cavities. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 3 hours.
Preheat the oven to 375°. Set a rack over a large rimmed baking sheet. Arrange the hens on the rack, leaving some of the marinade in the cavities. Roast for about 1 hour, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thighs registers 165° and the juices run clear. Transfer the hens to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before serving.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Barbara Baumgartner
Review Body: Outstanding flavor and easy to make! The dish was fabulous with his coconut rice recipe.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-10