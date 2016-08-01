Roast Dorade with Figs, Olives and Almonds

Step

Preheat the oven to 350°. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large roasting pan. Set the dorade in the roasting pan. Season generously with salt. Scatter the figs, olives, rosemary and almonds over and around the fish and drizzle on the wine and the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil. Roast for about 30 minutes, until the fish just flakes. Serve with lemon wedges.