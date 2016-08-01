Roast Dorade with Figs, Olives and Almonds

This simple and delicious roast fish is one of Venice-based blogger Skye McAlpine's go-to dishes for lazy weeknights and dinner parties alike. Make sure to use moist figs so they don't dry out during baking. Slideshow: More Healthy Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large roasting pan. Set the dorade in the roasting pan. Season generously with salt. Scatter the figs, olives, rosemary and almonds over and around the fish and drizzle on the wine and the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil. Roast for about 30 minutes, until the fish just flakes. Serve with lemon wedges.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Margot Verne Goldblum
Review Body: The recipe called for dried figs, but the subtitle says to make sure they're moist. Can you please clarify?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-06