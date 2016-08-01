Roast Dorade with Figs, Olives and Almonds
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Skye McAlpine
September 2016

This simple and delicious roast fish is one of Venice-based blogger Skye McAlpine's go-to dishes for lazy weeknights and dinner parties alike. Make sure to use moist figs so they don't dry out during baking. Slideshow: More Healthy Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Four 12-ounce dorade—scaled, cleaned and patted dry
  • Kosher salt
  • 5 dried Turkish figs, stemmed and quartered
  • 1/2 cup each pitted Cerignola and Castelvetrano olives
  • 3 tablespoons rosemary leaves
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped raw almonds
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • Lemon wedges

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 350°. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large roasting pan. Set the dorade in the roasting pan. Season generously with salt. Scatter the figs, olives, rosemary and almonds over and around the fish and drizzle on the wine and the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil. Roast for about 30 minutes, until the fish just flakes. Serve with lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Plum-scented red blend

