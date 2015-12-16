Roast Creole Chicken Thighs
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Even if you have a jar of Creole Seasoning living in the back of your spice rack, it might be past its expiration date. Instead, make your own with this recipe. Slideshow: More Cajun and Creole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon dried onion
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 pounds chicken thighs

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Stir together the paprika, oregano, thyme, onion, cayenne, garlic, 1 1/4 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper with the oil. Rub the chicken with the spice mixture then roast on a baking sheet until browned and cooked through, 35 to 40 minutes. Serve.

