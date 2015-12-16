Roast Creole Chicken Thighs

© Ian Knauer
Even if you have a jar of Creole Seasoning living in the back of your spice rack, it might be past its expiration date. Instead, make your own with this recipe. Slideshow: More Cajun and Creole Recipes
Preheat the oven to 425°F. Stir together the paprika, oregano, thyme, onion, cayenne, garlic, 1 1/4 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper with the oil. Rub the chicken with the spice mixture then roast on a baking sheet until browned and cooked through, 35 to 40 minutes. Serve.
