Roast Chicken with Mango Rum Glaze

A glaze of mango nectar and Major Grey's mango chutney, available in supermarkets, adds sweet fruitiness to chicken and is equally good with roast pork. Amazing Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 500°. In a small bowl, combine the poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. Rub the chicken with the oil and then the dry seasonings. Let stand for 30 minutes.
Set the chicken breasts, skinned side up, in a baking dish and roast for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a food processor or blender, puree the chutney, mango nectar and rum. Brush the chicken with 3 tablespoons of the mango glaze and bake for about 10 minutes, until browned and cooked through. Transfer the chicken to plates and serve with the remaining glaze.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5