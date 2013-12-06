Roast Chicken with Mango Rum Glaze

Preheat the oven to 500°. In a small bowl, combine the poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. Rub the chicken with the oil and then the dry seasonings. Let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, in a food processor or blender, puree the chutney, mango nectar and rum. Brush the chicken with 3 tablespoons of the mango glaze and bake for about 10 minutes, until browned and cooked through. Transfer the chicken to plates and serve with the remaining glaze.