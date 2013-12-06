Roast Chicken with Mango Rum Glaze
Jessica Harris
December 1995

A glaze of mango nectar and Major Grey's mango chutney, available in supermarkets, adds sweet fruitiness to chicken and is equally good with roast pork.  Amazing Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning or a mixture of 1/2 teaspoon thyme, 1/4 teaspoon sage and 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 4 large skinless, boneless chicken breasts halves
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup Major Grey's chutney
  • 1/4 cup canned mango nectar
  • 2 tablespoons dark rum

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 500°. In a small bowl, combine the poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. Rub the chicken with the oil and then the dry seasonings. Let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Set the chicken breasts, skinned side up, in a baking dish and roast for 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a food processor or blender, puree the chutney, mango nectar and rum. Brush the chicken with 3 tablespoons of the mango glaze and bake for about 10 minutes, until browned and cooked through. Transfer the chicken to plates and serve with the remaining glaze.

