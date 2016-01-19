Roast Chicken Thighs with Red-Wine Vinaigrette
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
October 2014

These simple roasted chicken thighs are a great opportunity to use any leftover red wine from a recently opened bottle.  Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large bone-in chicken thighs, with skin (about 2 pounds)
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup red wine 
  • 1 thyme sprig
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°.

Step 2    

Season the chicken thighs liberally on all sides with salt and pepper. Rub the chicken with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Roast in the oven, skin-side up, until the chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, to a small saucepan, add the red wine and thyme sprig. Bring to a boil, then simmer until the red wine has reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and whisk in the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil. Serve on the side with the roasted chicken thighs.

Make Ahead

The seasoned chicken can be kept in the refrigerator uncovered for up to two days. Add the oil before roasting.

