Roast Chicken Thighs with Red-Wine Vinaigrette

Season the chicken thighs liberally on all sides with salt and pepper. Rub the chicken with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Roast in the oven, skin-side up, until the chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, to a small saucepan, add the red wine and thyme sprig. Bring to a boil, then simmer until the red wine has reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and whisk in the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil. Serve on the side with the roasted chicken thighs.