Roast Chicken Thighs with Pistachio Pesto
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
June 2014

A little of this rich pistachio pesto goes a long way and complements the crispy, roasted chicken thighs. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large bone-in chicken thighs with skin (about 2 pounds)
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 1/2 ounces (about 2/3 cup) roasted unsalted pistachios 
  • 1 1/2 ounces grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (about 1/3 cup)
  • Juice from 1/2 lemon

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°.

Step 2    

Season the chicken thighs liberally on all sides with salt and pepper. Rub the chicken with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Roast in the oven, skin-side up, until the chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, to the bowl of a food processor, add the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, pistachios, Parmigiano-Reggiano and lemon juice. Pulse until the pistachios are finely chopped and the pesto begins to stick together. Serve alongside the roasted chicken thighs.

Make Ahead

The salt-and-pepper-seasoned chicken can be kept in the refrigerator uncovered for up to two days. Add the oil before roasting.

