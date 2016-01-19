Roast Chicken Thighs with Pistachio Pesto

A little of this rich pistachio pesto goes a long way and complements the crispy, roasted chicken thighs. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°.
Season the chicken thighs liberally on all sides with salt and pepper. Rub the chicken with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Roast in the oven, skin-side up, until the chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, to the bowl of a food processor, add the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, pistachios, Parmigiano-Reggiano and lemon juice. Pulse until the pistachios are finely chopped and the pesto begins to stick together. Serve alongside the roasted chicken thighs.
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: Never done a pistachio pesto before, interesting.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-16