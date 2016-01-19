Roast Chicken Thighs with Lemon Vinaigrette

© Scott Hocker
The chicken is seasoned simply with salt and pepper. That way, the big flavors of the whole-lemon vinaigrette shine. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 450°. Season the chicken thighs liberally on all sides with salt and pepper. Rub the chicken with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Roast in the oven, skin-side up, until the chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes.
Step 2
Make Ahead
The seasoned chicken can be kept in the refrigerator uncovered for up to two days. Add the oil before roasting.
