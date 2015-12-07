Roast Chicken with Sausage and Peppers

F&W’s Justin Chapple combines all of the classic flavors of an Italian sausage sub in this fun and delicious roast chicken dish. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. Wrap the center pillar of a 10-inch Bundt pan with foil.
In a large bowl, toss the sausages with all of the peppers, the onions, the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of the oregano. Season with salt and pepper and add to the pan.
Brush the chicken with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, the remaining 1 tablespoon of oregano and the lemon zest. Perch the chicken on the pan by inserting the center pillar into the cavity.
Roast the chicken for about 1 hour, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 155°. Transfer to a board; let rest for 15 minutes.
Transfer the sausages, peppers, onions and pan juices to a platter. Carve the chicken and arrange on the platter. Serve.
Serve With
Crusty bread.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5