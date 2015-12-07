Roast Chicken with Sausage and Peppers
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
January 2016

F&W’s Justin Chapple combines all of the classic flavors of an Italian sausage sub in this fun and delicious roast chicken dish. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound hot Italian sausages, halved crosswise
  • 3 Italian frying peppers or Cubanelles, halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 2 large red bell peppers, cut into large strips
  • 2 large red onions, cut into 1-inch wedges
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 2 tablespoons dried oregano
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • One 4-pound whole chicken
  • 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Wrap the center pillar of a 10-inch Bundt pan with foil.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the sausages with all of the peppers, the onions, the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of the oregano. Season with salt and pepper and add to the pan.  

Step 3    

Brush the chicken with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, the remaining 1 tablespoon of oregano and the lemon zest. Perch the chicken on the pan by inserting the center pillar into the cavity.  

Step 4    

Roast the chicken for about 1 hour, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 155°. Transfer to a board; let rest for 15 minutes. 

Step 5    

Transfer the sausages, peppers, onions and pan juices to a platter. Carve the chicken and arrange on the platter. Serve.  

Serve With

Crusty bread.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a juicy Barbera.

