Roast Chicken with Salsa Verde and Roasted Lemons

This crisp and juicy roast chicken from star chef Jonathan Waxman of NYC's Jams is perfect with his chunky seven-herb salsa verde.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. Arrange the chicken skin side up on a rack set over a baking sheet. Rub with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Place the lemons cut side down on the rack. Roast the chicken for about 40 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Let rest for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a mortar or blender, mash the capers with the anchovies and garlic until a paste forms. Transfer to a medium bowl and whisk in the remaining 1 cup of olive oil. Stir in the herbs; season with salt.
Carve the chicken; arrange on a platter with the lemons. Serve with the salsa verde.
