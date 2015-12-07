Roast Chicken with Salsa Verde and Roasted Lemons
CON POULOS
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Jonathan Waxman
January 2016

This crisp and juicy roast chicken from star chef Jonathan Waxman of NYC’s Jams is perfect with his chunky seven-herb salsa verde.     Slideshow: More Delicious Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • One whole 4-pound chicken, backbone removed, chicken halved lengthwise
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 lemons, halved crosswise
  • 1/4 cup capers, rinsed 
  • 4 anchovy fillets in oil, drained
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped arugula
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped parsley
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped basil
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped tarragon
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped chives
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped sage

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Arrange the chicken skin side up on a rack set over a baking sheet. Rub with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Place the lemons cut side down on the rack. Roast the chicken for about 40 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a mortar or blender, mash the capers with the anchovies and garlic until  a paste forms. Transfer to a medium bowl and whisk in the remaining 1 cup of olive oil. Stir in the herbs; season with salt.

Step 3    

Carve the chicken; arrange on a platter with the lemons. Serve with the salsa verde.

Make Ahead

The salsa verde can be refrigerated overnight; serve at room temperature.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a lemony, medium-bodied Sicilian white.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up