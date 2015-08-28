Roast Chicken Ramen with Fried Eggs

By adding the bones of a rotisserie chicken to stock, this chicken and egg dish has extra flavor. Slideshow: Best Noodle Dishes
Remove the legs and breasts from the chicken then break the carcass into small pieces. In a medium pot, bring the stock to a simmer with the chicken bones and simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes. Remove the bones from the stock and add the reserved legs and breasts simmer until the chicken is hot, about 5 minutes. Stir in the ramen and simmer until the noodles are tender, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
In a large heavy skillet, heat the butter over medium high heat. Cook the eggs to your preferred doneness, about 3 minutes for runny yolks. Sprinkle the eggs with salt and pepper and serve with the noodles, stock and chicken.
