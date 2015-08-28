Roast Chicken Ramen with Fried Eggs

Step 1

Remove the legs and breasts from the chicken then break the carcass into small pieces. In a medium pot, bring the stock to a simmer with the chicken bones and simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes. Remove the bones from the stock and add the reserved legs and breasts simmer until the chicken is hot, about 5 minutes. Stir in the ramen and simmer until the noodles are tender, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.