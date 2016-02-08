Roast Chicken with Pickled Fennel and Candied Walnuts

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare the chicken In a large bowl, whisk the sea salt into 4 1/2 cups of water until dissolved. Add the chicken and cover with a plate, pressing so the chicken is submerged in the brine. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Transfer the chicken to a rack, pat dry with paper towels and refrigerate for 1 hour more.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 425°. Season the chicken inside and out with kosher salt. Fill the cavity with the thyme, dill and orange zest. Tie the legs with kitchen twine. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil. Add the chicken, breast side down, and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until the bird is browned on all sides, about 8 minutes total; spoon off the excess fat. Roast in the oven for 45 to 50 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the thigh registers 165°. Tent with foil; let rest for 15 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the pickled fennel In a small saucepan, combine the rice vinegar, sugar, salt and cloves. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves, 5 minutes. Transfer the sliced fennel to a heatproof bowl and pour the hot brine over it. Press plastic wrap on the fennel so it’s submerged and marinate at room temperature for 1 1/2 hours.

Step 4 Make the orange dressing In a saucepan, simmer the orange juice over moderately high heat until reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Add the vinegar and sugar and simmer, stirring occasionally, until reduced to 1/3 cup, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the lemon juice. Transfer to a bowl and whisk in the oils in a slow, steady stream. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Step 5 Using a sharp knife, peel the orange, being sure to remove any bitter pith. Cut between the membranes to release the sections into a bowl. Add the radicchio and the 1/4 cup of dill. Season with salt and pepper. Drain the pickled fennel and add to the radicchio with the Candied Walnuts and 1/4 cup of the orange dressing; toss well.