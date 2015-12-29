Roast Chicken Panzanella

This main-course version of bread salad, interpreted through a California lens, includes shredded rotisserie chicken, strawberries, cilantro and toasted pumpkin seeds. “My husband, Evan, and I make wild fennel levain at Rich Table, and this is a delicious way to use up day-old bread,” says San Francisco chef Sarah Rich. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the bread with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 15 minutes, until golden brown and crisp. Let cool.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, toss the onion with both vinegars and let stand for 10 minutes. Whisk in the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the romaine pieces, tomato, cucumbers, strawberries, cilantro, dill, chicken and the toasted bread and toss well. Transfer the salad to a platter, sprinkle with the pumpkin seeds and serve.
