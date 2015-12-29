Roast Chicken Panzanella

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the bread with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 15 minutes, until golden brown and crisp. Let cool.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, toss the onion with both vinegars and let stand for 10 minutes. Whisk in the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the romaine pieces, tomato, cucumbers, strawberries, cilantro, dill, chicken and the toasted bread and toss well. Transfer the salad to a platter, sprinkle with the pumpkin seeds and serve.