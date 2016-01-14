Roast Chicken Breasts with Butternut Squash Puree and Seared Cabbage

Step 2

On a rimmed baking sheet, rub the chicken with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Turn the chicken skin side up. In a large cast-iron skillet, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the cabbage cut side down and cook over moderately high heat until golden, about 3 minutes. Turn the cabbage onto the other cut side. Add the chicken to the skillet and roast with the cabbage for about 30 minutes, until the cabbage is caramelized and tender and the chicken is golden and cooked through. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter to the cabbage and toss to evenly coat. Let the chicken rest for 10 minutes. Serve the chicken with the cabbage, squash puree and Barley with Walnuts and Bacon.