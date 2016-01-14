Roast Chicken Breasts with Butternut Squash Puree and Seared Cabbage
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Lime Wood's HH & Co.
February 2016

Requiring only about a half hour of hands-on work, this simple dish gets bright flavor from a supereasy butternut squash puree with preserved lemon. Slideshow: More Roast Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small butternut squash (1 3/4 pounds)—peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes (4 cups)
  • 1 tablespoon minced preserved lemon rind (see Note)  
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Four 12-ounces skin-on, boneless chicken breast halves with the first wing joint attached (airline cut)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 small head of Savoy cabbage (1 1/2 pounds), cut into 4 wedges
  • Barley with walnuts and bacon, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the squash until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain well. In a food processor,  puree the squash with the preserved lemon rind until smooth. Season  with salt and keep warm. 

Step 2    

On a rimmed baking sheet, rub the chicken with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Turn the chicken skin side up. In a large cast-iron skillet, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the cabbage cut side down and cook over moderately high heat until golden, about 3 minutes. Turn the cabbage onto the other cut side. Add the chicken to the skillet and roast with the cabbage for about 30 minutes, until the cabbage is caramelized and tender and the chicken is golden and cooked through. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter to the cabbage and toss to evenly coat. Let the chicken rest for 10 minutes. Serve the chicken with the cabbage, squash puree and Barley with Walnuts and Bacon. 

Make Ahead

The squash puree can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving.

Notes

Note: Jarred preserved lemon can be found at specialty food shops and stores like Whole Foods.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a citrusy Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc.

