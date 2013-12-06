Roast Carrot Salad with Muscadine Vinaigrette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8 SERVINGS
John Fleer
August 1997

Muscadine, the traditional sweet southern wine, makes a great base for John Fleer's vinaigrette because it balances the bitterness of the greens. If dandelion greens are unavailable, use all watercress. Regular carrots can be substituted; peel them and cut into slender 3-inch pieces.  Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

Vinaigrette

  • 1 cup muscadine or other sweet wine, such as sweet Riesling
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Salad

  • 2 pounds baby carrots, green tops trimmed to 1/2 inch
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 cups packed dandelion greens, torn into bite-size pieces (about 3/4 pound)
  • 2 bunches of watercress, large stems trimmed
  • 1/2 cup Pickled Pepper Relish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, boil the wine over moderate heat until reduced to 1/3 cup, about 9 minutes; let cool. Stir in the mustard, salt, pepper and lemon juice, then whisk in the vegetable oil.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Toss the carrots with the olive oil and spread them on a large, heavy baking sheet. Roast the carrots for about 20 minutes, or until tender and lightly browned; let cool.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the dandelion greens and watercress with half of the dressing. Mound the greens on 8 plates. Toss the carrots in the remaining dressing and arrange them on the greens. Scatter 1 tablespoon of the Pickled Pepper Relish over each salad and serve at once.

Make Ahead

The carrots can stand at room temperature for up to 4 hours.

Suggested Pairing

A Californian Sauvignon Blanc like those from Matanzas Creek.

