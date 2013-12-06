Roast Carrot Salad with Muscadine Vinaigrette

Muscadine, the traditional sweet southern wine, makes a great base for John Fleer's vinaigrette because it balances the bitterness of the greens. If dandelion greens are unavailable, use all watercress. Regular carrots can be substituted; peel them and cut into slender 3-inch pieces. Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, boil the wine over moderate heat until reduced to 1/3 cup, about 9 minutes; let cool. Stir in the mustard, salt, pepper and lemon juice, then whisk in the vegetable oil.
Preheat the oven to 400°. Toss the carrots with the olive oil and spread them on a large, heavy baking sheet. Roast the carrots for about 20 minutes, or until tender and lightly browned; let cool.
In a large bowl, toss the dandelion greens and watercress with half of the dressing. Mound the greens on 8 plates. Toss the carrots in the remaining dressing and arrange them on the greens. Scatter 1 tablespoon of the Pickled Pepper Relish over each salad and serve at once.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
