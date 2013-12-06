Roast Beef Grissini

In a small saucepan, cook the garlic in the oil over moderate heat until golden. Using a slotted spoon, discard the garlic slices; let the garlic oil cool completely.

Step 2

Spread the roast beef strips on a work surface and lightly brush them with the garlic oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper and cover each beef strip with an arugula leaf slightly larger than the strip. Roll 1 beef strip tightly around 1 end of each breadstick. Arrange on a platter and serve with the remoulade sauce.