Roast Beef Grissini
© Simon Watson
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES 2 DOZEN
Mary Barber and Sara Corpening
June 1998

Roast beef goes well with the strong flavors of the arugula and the remoulade. Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 pound thinly sliced rare roast beef, cut into twenty-four 6-by-1 1/2 -inch strips
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 24 arugula leaves, stemmed
  • 8 to 10 grissini (about 1/2 inch thick) or breadsticks, broken into 4-inch lengths
  • Remoulade Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, cook the garlic in the oil over moderate heat until golden. Using a slotted spoon, discard the garlic slices; let the garlic oil cool completely.

Step 2    

Spread the roast beef strips on a work surface and lightly brush them with the garlic oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper and cover each beef strip with an arugula leaf slightly larger than the strip. Roll 1 beef strip tightly around 1 end of each breadstick. Arrange on a platter and serve with the remoulade sauce.

Make Ahead

The assembled grissini can be refrigerated for up to 1 hour.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up