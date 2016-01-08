Roast Bass with Kombu Butter, Iceberg Lettuce and Asparagus
© Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
David Chang

One of Chang’s favorite ingredients in his arsenal of flavor boosters is kombu, a dried kelp that’s typically simmered for stocks and soups. He pulverizes the kombu to a powder and blends it with softened butter to baste striped bass fillets. Quick Fish Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • One 4-inch square of kombu (dried seaweed; see Note)
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 large head of iceberg lettuce, cut into 6 wedges
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for rubbing
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 3/4 pound asparagus
  • 2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
  • Six 4-ounce striped bass fillets with skin, skin scored lightly in 3 slashes
  • Crumbled seasoned nori sheets, for garnish
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Microwave the kombu in 10-second bursts at medium power for 30 seconds; be careful not to let it scorch. Let cool completely until crisp. Break the kombu into pieces and grind to a powder in a spice grinder. In a small bowl, combine the softened butter  with the kombu powder. 

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Heat a large skillet. Rub the iceberg wedges lightly with oil and season with salt and pepper. Add them to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a platter, cover loosely with foil and keep warm.  

Step 3    

In the same skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the kombu butter. Add the asparagus and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until tender and browned in spots, about 4 minutes. Add the vinegar and toss; keep warm. 

Step 4    

In an ovenproof nonstick or cast-iron skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Season the fish fillets  with salt and pepper and add them to the skillet, skin side down. Set another skillet on top of the fish and cook over moderately high heat for 1 minute to flatten and sear the skin. Remove the top skillet and cook the fish until browned on the bottom, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the fish until cooked through, about 5 minutes.  

Step 5    

Return the skillet to moderate heat and add 3 tablespoons of the kombu butter. Spoon the melted butter all over the fish. Arrange the fish, lettuce and asparagus on plates. Spoon the remaining 3 tablespoons of kombu butter on top. Garnish with nori and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve at once, with lemon wedges.

Make Ahead

The kombu butter can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Notes

Kombu is available at Japanese markets, health-food stores and some supermarkets as well as online at edenfoods.com.

Suggested Pairing

Lemony, medium-bodied Austrian white: 2012 Nigl Kremser Freiheit Grüner Veltliner.

