Roast Bass with Kombu Butter, Iceberg Lettuce and Asparagus

How to Make It

Step 1 Microwave the kombu in 10-second bursts at medium power for 30 seconds; be careful not to let it scorch. Let cool completely until crisp. Break the kombu into pieces and grind to a powder in a spice grinder. In a small bowl, combine the softened butter with the kombu powder.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 375°. Heat a large skillet. Rub the iceberg wedges lightly with oil and season with salt and pepper. Add them to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a platter, cover loosely with foil and keep warm.

Step 3 In the same skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the kombu butter. Add the asparagus and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until tender and browned in spots, about 4 minutes. Add the vinegar and toss; keep warm.

Step 4 In an ovenproof nonstick or cast-iron skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Season the fish fillets with salt and pepper and add them to the skillet, skin side down. Set another skillet on top of the fish and cook over moderately high heat for 1 minute to flatten and sear the skin. Remove the top skillet and cook the fish until browned on the bottom, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the fish until cooked through, about 5 minutes.