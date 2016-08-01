Risotto-Style Penne with Tomatoes and Zucchini Blossoms

Fabio Trabocchi, an F&W Best New Chef, likes this unusual method of cooking pasta in the style of risotto to create a rich, silky sauce. "It works beautifully with small shapes like penne," he says. A really good imported slow-dried pasta will be quite porous, which allows it to soak up liquid bit by bit, just as rice does in risotto; it also means the pasta will maintain its shape as it becomes al dente. Slideshow: More Penne Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, combine the stock and 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Keep warm over very low heat.
In a large saucepan, heat 1/4 cup of oil. Add the shallot and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the penne and stir constantly for 2 minutes. Add the wine and simmer, stirring, until absorbed, about 2 minutes. Add 11/2 cups of the warm stock mixture and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until nearly absorbed. Stir in the marinara sauce; bring to a simmer. Continue adding the stock 1/2 cup at a time, stirring frequently, until nearly absorbed before adding more. The pasta is done when it's al dente and the sauce is thick, about 25 minutes total.
Meanwhile, in a skillet, heat the remaining 1/4 cup of oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until fragrant but not browned, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until just starting to soften, 3 to 5 minutes.
Add the tomatoes to the pasta and cook over moderate heat, stirring, for 2 minutes. Stir in the 3/4 cup of basil and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the pasta to bowls and garnish with the zucchini blossoms (if using) and basil. Serve right away with cheese.
Author Name: TheJoeC
Review Body: I just love Risotto! Your recipe was fantastic. I just made it today and it was really delicious. Something that taste like Greek cuisine! thanks
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-18
Author Name: Cheshire_Kitty
Review Body: I am a sucker for pastas, and this one actually turns out really good.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-12
Author Name: karlospkc89
Review Body: I am cooking this with attitude! I so love your recipe.. Thanks for sharing. :)
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-08-26
Author Name: valeria966
Review Body: This recipe is great! Very interesting way to make some pasta!! Love it.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-27
Author Name: connorogra
Review Body: One tip: you can also mix olive oil with butter to get a true french taste of the pasta! It's delicious.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-29
Author Name: Shiva Chigurupati
Review Body: Nice recipe
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-09-20
Author Name: Ferd Berfle
Review Body: I'm sorry, but this recipe is just dumb. Pasta is not arborio rice, I don't care if it's slow-dried or not, and the result of this process is so barely distinguishable from a properly prepared traditional plate of penne con salsa marinara that I can't imagine wasting the time it takes to laboriously put this together again.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-08-28
Author Name: Barbara Kreemer
Review Body: This was not worth the effort at all. I make a risotto-style penne cooked in mushroom or beef stock that does absorb the stock and taste delicious. This one tasted too strongly of tomatoes, and the texture was not that great. I used a large skillet, not sure how this could even cook in a saucepan. Almost any other regular marinara recipe would be better.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-09-06