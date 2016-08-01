Risotto-Style Penne with Tomatoes and Zucchini Blossoms

Author Name: TheJoeC Review Body: I just love Risotto! Your recipe was fantastic. I just made it today and it was really delicious. Something that taste like Greek cuisine! thanks Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-08-18

Author Name: Cheshire_Kitty Review Body: I am a sucker for pastas, and this one actually turns out really good. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-12

Author Name: karlospkc89 Review Body: I am cooking this with attitude! I so love your recipe.. Thanks for sharing. :) Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-08-26

Author Name: valeria966 Review Body: This recipe is great! Very interesting way to make some pasta!! Love it. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-27

Author Name: connorogra Review Body: One tip: you can also mix olive oil with butter to get a true french taste of the pasta! It's delicious. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-29

Author Name: Shiva Chigurupati Review Body: Nice recipe Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-09-20

Author Name: Ferd Berfle Review Body: I'm sorry, but this recipe is just dumb. Pasta is not arborio rice, I don't care if it's slow-dried or not, and the result of this process is so barely distinguishable from a properly prepared traditional plate of penne con salsa marinara that I can't imagine wasting the time it takes to laboriously put this together again. Review Rating: 1 Date Published: 2016-08-28