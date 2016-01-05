Risotto Nero with Squash & Burrata

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, combine the squash with the sage sprig, 2 tablespoons of the butter and 1/4 cup of water; season with kosher salt and pepper. Roast for about 25 minutes, until the squash is tender and most of the liquid has evaporated. Discard the sage.

Step 2 Transfer the squash to a food processor and let cool slightly. Puree until smooth and season with kosher salt and pepper. Scrape the squash puree into a medium saucepan and keep warm over very low heat.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in another medium saucepan, bring the stock to a simmer. Keep warm over very low heat.

Step 4 In a large saucepan, heat the 1/4 cup of olive oil. Add the onion and a generous pinch of kosher salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, until well coated with oil, about 1 minute. Add the wine and cook, stirring, until absorbed. Add 1 cup of the warm stock and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until nearly absorbed. Continue adding the stock 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly and allowing the stock to be nearly absorbed between additions. The risotto is done when the rice is al dente and suspended in a creamy sauce, 35 to 40 minutes total. Stir in the 2 tablespoons of Parmigiano and the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and season with kosher salt and pepper.