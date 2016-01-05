Risotto Nero with Squash & Burrata
Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Nancy Oakes

Oakes makes this gorgeous risotto with Venere black rice, a naturally black short-grain rice. The glossy grains are especially striking served with the golden butternut squash puree and creamy white burrata. Slideshow: Rice Pilaf Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 1 pound butternut squash—peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 sage sprig
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 6 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1/2 medium onion, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups Venere black rice (see Note)
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving
  • 1/2 pound burrata or fresh buffalo mozzarella, cut into 6 pieces
  • Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, combine the squash with the sage sprig, 2 tablespoons of the butter and 1/4 cup of water; season with kosher salt and pepper. Roast for about 25 minutes, until the squash is tender and most of the liquid has evaporated. Discard the sage.

Step 2    

Transfer the squash to a food processor and let cool slightly. Puree until smooth and season with kosher salt and pepper. Scrape the squash puree into a medium saucepan and keep warm over very low heat.  

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in another medium saucepan, bring the stock to a simmer. Keep warm over very low heat.  

Step 4    

In a large saucepan, heat the 1/4 cup of olive oil. Add the onion and a generous pinch of kosher salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, until well coated  with oil, about 1 minute. Add the wine and cook, stirring, until absorbed.  Add 1 cup of the warm stock and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until nearly absorbed. Continue adding the stock 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly and allowing the stock to be nearly absorbed between additions. The risotto is done when the rice is al dente and suspended in a creamy sauce, 35 to 40 minutes total. Stir in the 2 tablespoons of Parmigiano and the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and season with kosher salt and pepper. 

Step 5    

Spoon the squash puree into shallow bowls, then spoon the risotto on top and garnish with the burrata. Top with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt and a drizzle of olive oil and serve. Pass additional cheese at the table.

Notes

Venere black rice (riso Venere) is a short-grain rice that is less milled and more nutritious than other types of rice. It is available at specialty stores and amazon.com.

Suggested Pairing

Fruit-forward South African Chenin Blanc.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up