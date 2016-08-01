Risotto with Anchovy and Ginger
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Alba Esteve Ruiz
September 2016

Marzapane restaurant in Rome flavors this buttery risotto with both salted anchovies and colatura, the deeply savory Italian version of fish sauce. As a surprisingly delicious contrast to the rich risotto, the chef garnishes the dish with candied ginger. Slideshow: More Risotto Recipes

Ingredients

FISH STock

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 2 celery ribs, chopped
  • 3 pounds fish bones and heads from white fish, such as snapper or sea bass
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 8 cups ice

RISOTTO

  • 7 salt-packed anchovy fillets, rinsed and patted dry
  • 12 ounces carnaroli rice (2 cups)
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons salted butter
  • 4 teaspoons colatura (see Note)
  • Kosher salt
  • Slivered candied ginger and chopped chives, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the fish stoc

In a large stockpot, heat the olive oil. Add the chopped onion, carrots and celery and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are golden, about 5 minutes. Add the fish bones and heads and cook until white, about 5 minutes. Stir in the white wine and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the ice and 8 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat until reduced by half, about 45 minutes. Strain the stock through a cheesecloth-lined sieve and keep warm.

Step 2    Make the risotto

On a work surface, using the side of a chef's knife, mash 3 of the anchovy fillets to a paste. In a large saucepan, cook the rice over moderately low heat, stirring, until translucent around the edges, about 5 minutes. Stir in the white wine and cook over moderate heat until absorbed, 1 minute. Add 1 cup of the warm stock and cook, stirring, until all of the stock is absorbed, about 3 minutes. Add another 1 cup of stock and the anchovy paste and cook, stirring, until the stock is absorbed, about 3 minutes. Repeat 5 more times with the remaining stock; cook until the rice is al dente and suspended in a creamy liquid (reserve any remaining stock for another use). Stir in the unsalted butter until the risotto is creamy. Remove from the heat and let stand for 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir in the salted butter and the colatura; season with salt. Spoon the risotto into bowls and garnish with the remaining anchovy fillets. Sprinkle with candied ginger and chives and serve.

Make Ahead

The fish stock can be refrigerated for 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month.

Notes

Colatura is an Italian fish sauce made from anchovies. Look for it at specialty markets and on amazon.com.

Suggested Pairing

Flinty, briny white

