Rioja-Style Potato and Chorizo Sausage Stew

Summer or winter, diners at Marichu enjoy this appetizer with a glass of smooth Rioja wine. A famous peasan dish, it is typical of the Rioja region of Spain, which borders Navarre as well as the Basque province of Alava.Chorizo, a coarsely ground pork sausage flavored with chiles and other seasonings, is used widely in Spain and Mexico. Generally, the Mexican variety is made with fresh pork and the Spanish with dried or smoked pork. Look for either one at specialty food stores.