Rio-Style Ginger Beer Floats
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Eric Ripert
February 2006

Eric Ripert's sweet, fizzy drink, made with orange juice, passion fruit and mango sorbet, is his Brazilian take on a typical American root beer float.    More Recipes From Eric Ripert  

Ingredients

  • 1 pint mango sorbet
  • 2 cups chilled fresh orange juice
  • 2 bottles chilled ginger beer
  • 4 ripe passion fruits, halved

How to Make It

Step

Scoop 1/2 cup of mango sorbet into each of 4 tall glasses and then add 1/2 cup of the orange juice to each glass. Pour in the ginger beer, scoop the seeds from the passion fruits on top and serve immediately with long straws.

Notes

Variation To make an all-pineapple version of this gingery float, use pineapple sorbet, pineapple juice and crushed chunks of fresh pineapple.

