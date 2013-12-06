Rio-Style Ginger Beer Floats

© John Kernick
Eric Ripert's sweet, fizzy drink, made with orange juice, passion fruit and mango sorbet, is his Brazilian take on a typical American root beer float. More Recipes From Eric Ripert
How to Make It
Step
Scoop 1/2 cup of mango sorbet into each of 4 tall glasses and then add 1/2 cup of the orange juice to each glass. Pour in the ginger beer, scoop the seeds from the passion fruits on top and serve immediately with long straws.
Notes
Variation To make an all-pineapple version of this gingery float, use pineapple sorbet, pineapple juice and crushed chunks of fresh pineapple.
