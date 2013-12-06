Rigatoni Timbale alla Gangivecchio

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large nonreactive saucepan, combine 1/4 cup of the oil with half of the onions, the sausage meat and 2 cups of the Concentrated Tomato Sauce. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring often, until bubbling. Stir in 2 cups of water, cover partially and cook until thick, about 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Meanwhile in a large deep skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the oil. Add the remaining onion and cook over moderately high heat, until softened. Add the veal and cook over high heat, stirring to break the meat apart, until it just begins to brown, about 10 minutes. Add the remaining 3/4 cup of Concentrated Tomato Sauce, the sugar and 4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover partially and cook over moderately low heat until thick, about 1 hour.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the fennel bulbs until tender, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fennel to a work surface. Cut out the cores and discard; cut the bulbs into 1/4-inch dice and transfer to a large bowl. Bring the water back to a rapid boil. Add the pasta and cover partially until the water just returns to a boil. Add the pasta and cover partially until the water just returns to a boil, then uncover, stir and cook until al dente. Drain the rigatoni; add it to the bowl.

Step 4 In a small bowl, toss the bread crumbs with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Generously butter two 2-quart soufflé dishes. Coat the dishes with the bread crumbs, tap out any excess and reserve.