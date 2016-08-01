Rigatoni with Pecorino and Crispy Guanciale
© Andrea Wyner
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Nabil Hassed
September 2016

Chef Nabil Hassed of Rome's Salumeria Roscioli puts his own spin on gricia, the classic Roman pasta made with guanciale (cured pork jowl) and pecorino cheese. Instead of leaving the guanciale soft, he crisps it up, then tops the dish with different kinds of black pepper, including fragrant Malaysian Sarawak. Slideshow: More Rigatoni Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces guanciale, sliced 1/3 inch thick and 1 inch long
  • 1 pound rigatoni
  • 1 3/4 cups grated Pecorino Romano cheese (5 ounces), plus shavings for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • Ground black pepper, preferably Sarawak (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonstick skillet, cook the guanciale over moderately low heat, stirring, until crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel–lined plate.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain; reserve 1 cup of the pasta water. Return the pasta and reserved water to the saucepan and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the liquid is slightly thickened, 2 minutes. Stir in the grated cheese. Fold in the guanciale; season with salt and pepper. Serve garnished with pecorino and more pepper.

Notes

Sarawak, a Malaysian black pepper, has flavors of fruit and chocolate. Look for it at specialty markets.

Suggested Pairing

A savory Lazio red.

